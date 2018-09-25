Women's Champions League: Manchester City Women v Atletico Madrid

Gemma Bonner's goal in Madrid initially gave Manchester City the lead in the tie

Manchester City must improve on their first-leg display when they host Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's Women's Champions League second leg [19:00 BST], says manager Nick Cushing.

The round of 16 tie is level at 1-1 ahead of the Spanish title holders' visit to the Academy Stadium.

City have reached the semi-finals in Europe in both of the past two seasons.

"We have to be better than we were in Madrid. They put us under some pressure," Cushing told BBC Sport.

He added: "They are a good team. But we know that we are a good team and, here at the Academy Stadium, we can put on a performance to win the game."

Cushing's side, who were seeded for the draw for the first knockout round, are facing arguably the toughest of the non-seeded teams in a talented Atletico outfit, who levelled late on in 13 September's first leg.

Defender Gemma Bonner, who scored City's potentially crucial away goal, added: "We were disappointed with the performances that we put in away from home.

"But we have got another opportunity, with a home crowd behind us, to put in a good performance and show what a good team we are."

Women's Super League winners Chelsea's European campaign also resumes on Wednesday, when they take their 5-0 lead over Bosnian side SFK 2000 Sarajevo back to Kingsmeadow [19:30 BST].