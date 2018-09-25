Steph Houghton: Man City captain's leadership praised after husband's MND diagnosis

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Houghton steals the show & other great goals

Manager Nick Cushing has praised Manchester City captain Steph Houghton's professionalism after her husband Stephen Darby's retirement.

Bolton right-back Darby, 29, was forced to end his playing career after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

England skipper Houghton, 30, netted a late equaliser in Sunday's Women's Super League draw against Bristol City.

Her side host Atletico Madrid [1-1 agg] in their Women's Champions League round of 32 second leg on Wednesday.

"Steph is Steph. She is the England and Manchester City captain for a reason. She is a top leader and a top professional," Cushing told BBC Sport.

"Football is very important to her and she [has] come in and she trained like she always has done and applied herself the way she always has done as our captain.

"Her family is also very important to her and Manchester City, and all of us here will support Steph and Stephen all the way through their journey because that's what we are, we are a family here."

Steph Houghton has earned 97 senior international caps for England so far

Meanwhile, Cushing confirmed that a trio of long-term, senior City absentees will remain sidelined in the short-term future.

England left-back Demi Stokes, Republic of Ireland international Megan Campbell and Germany's Pauline Bremer are all still out with injuries.

Cushing hopes all three will be back in action by the end of 2018.

Speaking about Stokes, he continued: "Originally we thought it was a pretty normal hip injury. Through all the investigations and rehabilitation, it has not settled as quickly as we thought it would.

"We are waiting for the pain to settle down. We are not too worried about it now because we know we are making progress."