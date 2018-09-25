Fara Williams: England Women recall midfielder for Brazil and Australia friendlies

Fara Williams made her senior England debut in 2001

England's most-capped player Fara Williams has been recalled after injury for October's international friendlies at home to Brazil and Australia.

The Reading midfielder, 34, has earned 168 senior caps but missed England's final two Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Phil Neville's side secured their place in next summer's tournament in France with August's 3-0 victory in Wales.

England will host Brazil at Meadow Lane on 6 October [12:30 BST] and Australia at Craven Cottage [19:00] on 9 October.

Of the squad that clinched World Cup qualification, Birmingham City striker Ellen White is the only absentee from the 24-player list for the upcoming friendlies because of injury.

Manchester United captain Alex Greenwood is the sole representative in the squad not currently playing top-flight football at club level.

"We are looking forward to two challenging matches on home soil, against strong opposition both ranked in the top ten in the world," Neville told the Football Association's website.

"Both games form a crucial part of our World Cup preparations so it's important in selecting this squad that we are doing so with a firm eye on the future and this summer's tournament."

Australia's visit to Fulham's Craven Cottage will see England Women play their first senior international in London since 2014.

England's squad

Goalkeepers: Bardsley (Manchester City), Earps (Wolfsburg), Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Blundell (Chelsea), Bright (Chelsea), Bronze (Lyon), George (Everton), Greenwood (Manchester United), Houghton (Manchester City), McManus (Manchester City), Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Christiansen (Lyon), Kirby (Chelsea), Nobbs (Arsenal), Scott (Manchester City), Staniforth (Birmingham City), Walsh (Manchester City), Williams (Reading).

Forwards: Daly (Houston Dash), Duggan (Barcelona), Lawley (Manchester City), Mead (Arsenal), Parris (Manchester City), Taylor (Seattle Reign).