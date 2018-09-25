La Liga: 'No problem' if Real Madrid do not play league match abroad

Girona and Barcelona have joined with La Liga to ask permission to move their game to the USA

Real Madrid will not have to play a game abroad if they choose not to, according to La Liga, after the club "outright rejected" plans to stage a regular-season domestic game in the US.

Spain's top flight has agreed to play one game a season in the USA as part of a 15-year deal with a media company.

The Spanish FA and Spanish Footballers' Union have both previously criticised the plan.

"It's not compulsory, it's no problem," said La Liga chairman Javier Tebas.

Earlier this month, Barcelona and Girona - along with La Liga - asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for permission to move a match between the two Catalan clubs to Miami.

But the RFEF said it could not give authorisation until it received more information.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said last week the plan was "not in the interests" of clubs or fans.

"We won't go to the United States," he said.

"If Real Madrid don't want to come let them not come," Tebas said. "It's not a problem. How can you think that La Liga will make a club play in the USA? It's voluntary.

"There are some clubs interested in going, Barcelona among others. Therefore no, I don't see it as a problem."