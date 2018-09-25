Celtic: Brendan Rodgers tells Kris Boyd to focus on Kilmarnock

Kris Boyd and Brendan Rodgers in 2017

Brendan Rodgers says Kris Boyd should concentrate on trying to get into the Kilmarnock team rather than commenting on affairs at Celtic.

Boyd claimed there was a divide in the Celtic dressing room following Killie's 2-1 over the champions on Sunday.

And the Rugby Park striker questioned whether Rodgers' players were giving everything for the club.

"I think Kris is probably best suited to getting himself into the Kilmarnock team to get playing," Rodgers said.

"We'll concentrate on our own job in here.

"When teams lose games, the logic used to be and maybe still is that there's a split in the dressing room. 'Sometimes there's no plan B' - that's another accusation. For us, we're very much unified as a club."

Kilmarnock consigned Celtic to their second Premiership defeat of the season and their third in all competitions.

And Rodgers' side, who are sixth, trail league leaders Hearts by six points after six games.

"Our logic is very clear," said Rodgers before Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final away to St Johnstone. "We have a clear way of working and a clear way we want to win and we'll continue along that route.

"What we are, at the moment, is maybe just short in that variety in our play, which then can look a bit stiff and rigid. We'll get back to our way of working, we'll get back to the level. That's my responsibility as the manager and the coach.

"The two games that we've lost, I take total responsibility for that. I've made big changes in those. I trust all the players that come in but maybe I changed too many players."

'I still love my work here'

Rodgers said after Sunday's match that Celtic fans should be "alarmed" by how the side have started this season.

And he explained: "I only gave that notion of them being alarmed purely because of how we've started the season and there should be nothing more than that.

"The only message I can give them is that I am absolutely privileged to be here. I want to continue to be here. As a football club it is very unified.

"Yes, we haven't had the [good] start. Yes, we haven't had the Champions League qualification, but I still love my work here, love the challenges of here. This is our little period where it hasn't gone quite well and this is where you now show what you're like as a team and how you respond as a manager and players.

"So for that I'm looking forward to this next stage of our season because this is really an opportunity for us to show really our qualities and show that not only do we have the footballing qualities but we still have all that fighting quality that we had, despite losing players and everything else, to go on and consistently win games."