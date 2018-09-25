Raith Rovers: John McGlynn returns to Stark's Park as manager

McGlynn has been out of management since leaving Livingston in late 2014

John McGlynn has returned for a second spell as Raith Rovers manager.

The 56-year-old replaces Barry Smith, who resigned with the Kirkcaldy side sitting second in Scottish League One.

McGlynn enjoyed a six-year period with the Fife team, winning the Second Division and narrowly missing out on promotion to the top flight.

He left in 2012 for a short spell as Hearts boss, moving on to Livingston before taking up a scouting role with Celtic.

McGlynn has agreed a deal until the end of the season and he is reunited with former Rovers striker Paul Smith as his assistant.

"I am relishing the challenge of getting Raith Rovers back to the Championship, and in particular working with full-time players as we strive to progress the club to the next level," he told the club website.