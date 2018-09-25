Liam Miller tribute match: Cork stages game in memory of late midfielder

Paul Scholes and Alan Smith will be among Miller's former Manchester United team-mates in action

Former team-mates of Liam Miller will honour the memory of the late Republic of Ireland player in his tribute match in Cork city on Tuesday afternoon.

Roy Keane will manager a Manchester United select that includes Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

The opposition will be a Republic of Ireland/Celtic team managed by Republic boss Martin O'Neill.

Robbie Keane, Damien Duff and John Hartson will be among those playing for the Republic and Celtic select.

Tuesday's match will kick off at 15:00 BST at Cork GAA ground Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Match led to summer controversy

Back in the summer, there was controversy after the GAA initially refused to make the 45,000-capacity stadium available for the tribute match.

However, this decision was later reversed following discussions between the GAA and the match organisers.

The original plan was to stage the game at Cork City Football Club's Turner's Cross stadium, which can only accommodate 7,500 spectators.

Former Celtic, Manchester United and Sunderland player Miller, who earned 21 Republic of Ireland caps, died in February at the age of 36 from cancer.

He played Gaelic football and hurling with Cork club Eire Og as a youngster before embarking on his football career.

The match is to raise money for Miller's family and for charities.

The Manchester United team managed by Keane will also include Gary Neville, Denis Irwin, Wes Brown, Nicky Butt, Andrew Cole and Alan Smith.

Miller's former Republic of Ireland team-mates Stephen Carr, Kevin Kilbane, Richard Dunne, Andy Reid and Keith Andrews will be among those in action for the Republic/Celtic select.

Manchester United select: Roy Keane (manager), Mike Phelan (assistant manager), Roy Carroll, Gary Neville, Denis Irwin, David May, Rio Ferdinand, Wes Brown, Nicky Butt, Louis Saha, Andrew Cole, Ryan Giggs, Kevin Pilkington, Alan Smith, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Dion Dublin

Celtic/Republic of Ireland select: Martin O'Neill (manager), David Forde, Stephen Carr, Kevin Kilbane, Kenny Cunningham, Richard Dunne, Keith Andrews, Stephen McPhail, Andy Reid, Kevin Doyle, John Hartson, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Ian Harte, Paul Lambert, Graham Kavanagh, Stilian Petrov