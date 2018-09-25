Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Dundee, Hibernian, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"Are they really that bothered to be playing in a Celtic jersey right now?" Kris Boyd insists the champions are in turmoil after Kilmarnock's comeback win on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

"Teams don't feel threatened by Celtic now," says former striker Charlie Nicholas, who adds "there are probably only two or three players who deserve to keep their places" in the champions' team. (Daily Express, print edition)

"It's a false position, we are a much better team than having no points," says Dundee managing director John Nelms, who insists Neil McCann will remain in charge for the trip to Hamilton despite guiding the club to a seventh-straight defeat. (Evening Telegraph)

Fabio Cardoso says he felt "disrespected" at Rangers before leaving for Portuguese side Santa Clara after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent in the summer. (Sun)

Former Rangers full-back Ally Dawson reckons Ibrox fans are no longer talking about ending Celtic's run for 10 in a row - because they believe they can stop them at seven. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes has been praised after helping a Rangers supporting schoolboy who was getting bullied. (Scotsman)

Lewis Morgan's temperament and talent can kick-start Celtic's stuttering season, says former defender Lee Mair, who watched the winger propel St Mirren to the top flight. (Daily Record)

Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren has been ruled out for several weeks after undergoing a scan on his injured back. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn, now at Aston Villa, should be an inspiration to Hibs players, says manager Neil Lennon, who adds: "This is a place where you can come and prosper and go on." (Scotsman)

St Mirren snap up goalkeeper Dean Lyness from non-league Nuneaton and are running the rule over former Norwich striker Simeon Jackson. (Sun)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair will silence the doubters and be a big player this season, says ex-Parkhead Craig Beattie, who played with the 29-year-old at Swansea City. (Sun)

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven is thriving being in Aberdeen spotlight, says Dons boss Derek McInnes. (Press & Journal)

Hibs winger Daryl Horgan says he would love to be part of cup win at Easter Road like fellow Irishman Anthony Stokes. (Sun)

Dundee United director James Fyffe is facing Scottish FA action after being accused of gambling on football. (Herald, print edition)

Anton Rodgers, son of Celtic manager Brendan, is on trial with Championship strugglers Falkirk.(Falkirk Herald)

Ayr United manager Ian McCall believes next weekend's Championship trip to Morton is more important than tomorrow's Betfred Cup quarter-final at Rangers. (Herald, subscription required)

John McGlynn, 56, will return to Raith Rovers for a second time, with the new manager set to be unveiled at Stark's Park today. (Courier)