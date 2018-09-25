Seedorf recalls Bassogog to Cameroon squad after China snub

Cameroon forward Christian Bassogog has returned to the national side

Cameroon forward Christian Bassogog has been recalled to the national team by new coach Clarence Seedorf.

He was left out of Seedorf's first squad, with the coach declaring "good young players don't compete in China".

Bassogog plays for Henan Jianye in the China Super League but has been picked by Seedorf for the Indomitable Lions' matches with Malawi in October.

But there is no place in the line-up for former captain Benjamin Moukandjo, who also plays in China.

He announced his retirement from international football after being left out for Seedorf's first game in charge, a 1-1 draw with Comoros.

Both Moukandjo and Bassogog played a key role in Cameroon's success in winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon in 2017.

Moukandjo was captain and Bassogog was named as the tournament's top player.

Seedorf later reined back on his comments about players based in China and Bassogog is listed amongst the 23 players who have been called up for two matches with Malawi in October.

The games are part of the qualifying campaign for the Nations Cup in 2019, although Cameroon have a guaranteed spot as hosts of the tournament.