EFL Cup - Third Round
Everton19:45Southampton
Venue: Goodison Park, England

Everton v Southampton

Line-ups

Everton

  • 22Stekelenburg
  • 43Kenny
  • 4Keane
  • 5Zouma
  • 3Baines
  • 18Schneiderlin
  • 26Davies
  • 20Bernard
  • 28Dowell
  • 31Lookman
  • 14Tosun

Substitutes

  • 2Holgate
  • 11Walcott
  • 12Digne
  • 17Gueye
  • 19Niasse
  • 30Richarlison
  • 33Neves Virgínia

Southampton

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Cédric Soares
  • 35Bednarek
  • 3Yoshida
  • 5Stephens
  • 22Redmond
  • 18Lemina
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 33Targett
  • 9Ings
  • 20Gabbiadini

Substitutes

  • 6Hoedt
  • 8Davis
  • 10Austin
  • 14Romeu
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 17Armstrong
  • 41Lewis
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Tuesday 2nd October 2018

