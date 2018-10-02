League Two
Cambridge19:45Forest Green
Venue: The Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Forest Green Rovers

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City108112071325
2Newport107121415-122
3Exeter106221910920
4Stevenage10532129318
5Colchester1044221101116
6Oldham10442159616
7Forest Green10370148616
8Bury105141612416
9Swindon104421614216
10Crawley105141412216
11Carlisle105141011-116
12Yeovil104331710715
13MK Dons10361108215
14Mansfield9351147714
15Tranmere10352119214
16Port Vale10424119214
17Morecambe10307719-129
18Crewe92251011-18
19Cheltenham10226713-68
20Cambridge102261020-108
21Northampton10145817-97
22Notts County101361225-136
23Grimsby10127618-125
24Macclesfield10037819-113
