Newport County v Macclesfield Town

Newport keeper Joe Day sat out the Cambridge win due to personal reasons but could face Macclesfield

Jamille Matt could earn a starting spot after his two goals off the bench helped Newport County recover from 2-0 down against Cambridge to win 4-2.

Midfielders Andrew Crofts and Matty Dolan, plus defender Mark O'Brien could miss out injured, but goalkeeper Joe Day could return.

Macclesfield are without suspended defender Michael Rose.

Elliott Durrell, Ryan Lloyd, Jordan Ponticelli, Luke Simpson, Ben Stephens and Callum Evans are injury doubts.