Newport County v Macclesfield Town

Newport keeper Joe Day sat out the Cambridge win due to personal reasons
Jamille Matt could earn a starting spot after his two goals off the bench helped Newport County recover from 2-0 down against Cambridge to win 4-2.

Midfielders Andrew Crofts and Matty Dolan, plus defender Mark O'Brien could miss out injured, but goalkeeper Joe Day could return.

Macclesfield are without suspended defender Michael Rose.

Elliott Durrell, Ryan Lloyd, Jordan Ponticelli, Luke Simpson, Ben Stephens and Callum Evans are injury doubts.

Tuesday 2nd October 2018

  • NewportNewport County19:45MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • CarlisleCarlisle United19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:45MorecambeMorecambe
  • ColchesterColchester United19:45YeovilYeovil Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45SwindonSwindon Town
  • ExeterExeter City19:45StevenageStevenage
  • MansfieldMansfield Town19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:45BuryBury
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Port ValePort Vale19:45MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City108112071325
2Newport107121415-122
3Exeter106221910920
4Stevenage10532129318
5Colchester1044221101116
6Oldham10442159616
7Forest Green10370148616
8Bury105141612416
9Swindon104421614216
10Crawley105141412216
11Carlisle105141011-116
12Yeovil104331710715
13MK Dons10361108215
14Mansfield9351147714
15Tranmere10352119214
16Port Vale10424119214
17Morecambe10307719-129
18Crewe92251011-18
19Cheltenham10226713-68
20Cambridge102261020-108
21Northampton10145817-97
22Notts County101361225-136
23Grimsby10127618-125
24Macclesfield10037819-113
