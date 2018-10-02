League One
Coventry19:45Portsmouth
Venue: Ricoh Arena

Coventry City v Portsmouth

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth107302081224
2Peterborough1072126131323
3Doncaster10631189921
4Sunderland1054120101019
5Barnsley95311861218
6Charlton105321511418
7Walsall105321412218
8Accrington104511311217
9Blackpool10361107315
10Scunthorpe103521318-514
11Fleetwood103431410413
12Luton103431212013
13Southend104151315-213
14Coventry10334811-312
15Burton93241011-111
16Wimbledon10325914-511
17Rochdale103251523-811
18Bristol Rovers10235911-29
19Shrewsbury10154911-28
20Wycombe101541116-58
21Gillingham102261320-78
22Bradford10217715-87
23Oxford Utd101271021-115
24Plymouth10037719-123
View full League One table

