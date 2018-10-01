Brentford v Birmingham City

Birmingham went unbeaten through September, but drew four of their five league matches in the month

Brentford will be without suspended midfielder Said Benrahma for Tuesday's Championship visit of Birmingham City, after he was sent off against Reading.

Sergi Canos could replace Benrahma, but defender Rico Henry (knee) remains out.

Blues midfielder Gary Gardner should be available despite a head injury suffered in their draw with Ipswich, but David Davis (ankle) is not yet fit.

Craig Gardner - older brother of Gary - has resumed training and could be back in contention after four games out.

