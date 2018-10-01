Brentford v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford will be without suspended midfielder Said Benrahma for Tuesday's Championship visit of Birmingham City, after he was sent off against Reading.
Sergi Canos could replace Benrahma, but defender Rico Henry (knee) remains out.
Blues midfielder Gary Gardner should be available despite a head injury suffered in their draw with Ipswich, but David Davis (ankle) is not yet fit.
Craig Gardner - older brother of Gary - has resumed training and could be back in contention after four games out.
Match facts
- Brentford have won their past three Championship matches against Birmingham by an aggregate score of 10-1.
- Birmingham have lost one of their last 10 trips to Griffin Park in all competitions (W6 D3), losing 5-0 last season.
- Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games (W6 D4). Their draw against Reading at the weekend were the first points they had dropped at Griffin Park this season (W4 D1).
- Birmingham are looking to secure consecutive away league victories for the first time since a run of three in October 2015.
- Brentford's Neal Maupay has scored nine goals in his eight Championship appearances this season, including six in four at Griffin Park.