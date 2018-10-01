Championship
Brentford19:45Birmingham
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Birmingham City

Birmingham goalkeeper Lee Camp
Birmingham went unbeaten through September, but drew four of their five league matches in the month
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Brentford will be without suspended midfielder Said Benrahma for Tuesday's Championship visit of Birmingham City, after he was sent off against Reading.

Sergi Canos could replace Benrahma, but defender Rico Henry (knee) remains out.

Blues midfielder Gary Gardner should be available despite a head injury suffered in their draw with Ipswich, but David Davis (ankle) is not yet fit.

Craig Gardner - older brother of Gary - has resumed training and could be back in contention after four games out.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won their past three Championship matches against Birmingham by an aggregate score of 10-1.
  • Birmingham have lost one of their last 10 trips to Griffin Park in all competitions (W6 D3), losing 5-0 last season.
  • Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games (W6 D4). Their draw against Reading at the weekend were the first points they had dropped at Griffin Park this season (W4 D1).
  • Birmingham are looking to secure consecutive away league victories for the first time since a run of three in October 2015.
  • Brentford's Neal Maupay has scored nine goals in his eight Championship appearances this season, including six in four at Griffin Park.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you