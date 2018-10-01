Wigan Athletic v Swansea City

Paul Cook's Wigan have not lost at home in the league so far this season

Wigan's Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg could be fit enough to start Tuesday's match at home to Swansea.

Defender Dan Burn (foot) is also getting closer to full fitness, while Latics skipper Sam Morsy could make the 300th senior appearance of his career.

Swans boss Graham Potter may alter a winning side, with Leroy Fer and Martin Olsson both in contention to start.

The duo were on the bench for Swansea's impressive 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Match facts