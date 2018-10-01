Championship
Hull19:45Leeds
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Leeds United

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips
Leeds start the midweek round of fixtures one point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs will be unavailable after suffering an ankle injury in the draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Winger Kamil Grosicki made his first start of the season in that game and could keep his place.

Leeds are likely to stick with the same XI that started Friday's 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Forwards Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez are both out until after the international break.

Match facts

  • Hull have won two of their last 12 league meetings with Leeds (D6 L4), with both victories coming in the 2012-13 season.
  • Four of the last five league meetings between Hull and Leeds at the KC Stadium have ended as draws, with Hull winning the other 2-0 in December 2012.
  • Hull have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 league games, a 2-0 win against Ipswich in September.
  • After a winless run of 11 away league games at the end of last season, Leeds are unbeaten in all five on the road so far in 2018-19 (W2 D3).
  • Jarrod Bowen has scored three of Hull's last four goals in the Championship.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
