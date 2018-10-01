Hull City v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs will be unavailable after suffering an ankle injury in the draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Winger Kamil Grosicki made his first start of the season in that game and could keep his place.
Leeds are likely to stick with the same XI that started Friday's 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.
Forwards Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez are both out until after the international break.
Match facts
- Hull have won two of their last 12 league meetings with Leeds (D6 L4), with both victories coming in the 2012-13 season.
- Four of the last five league meetings between Hull and Leeds at the KC Stadium have ended as draws, with Hull winning the other 2-0 in December 2012.
- Hull have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 league games, a 2-0 win against Ipswich in September.
- After a winless run of 11 away league games at the end of last season, Leeds are unbeaten in all five on the road so far in 2018-19 (W2 D3).
- Jarrod Bowen has scored three of Hull's last four goals in the Championship.