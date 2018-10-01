Hull City v Leeds United

Leeds start the midweek round of fixtures one point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion

Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs will be unavailable after suffering an ankle injury in the draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Winger Kamil Grosicki made his first start of the season in that game and could keep his place.

Leeds are likely to stick with the same XI that started Friday's 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Forwards Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez are both out until after the international break.

Match facts