Championship
Reading20:00QPR
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Queens Park Rangers

QPR boss Steve McClaren
Steve McClaren's QPR have lost their past two matches in the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Reading could welcome back goalkeeper Vito Mannone when Paul Clement's side host Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

Striker Sam Baldock is a major doubt for the home side after picking up a calf problem.

Meanwhile, QPR hope to have defender Toni Leistner available again, having missed Saturday's defeat at Swansea.

Midfielder Sean Goss, who featured in last week's Carabao Cup defeat by Blackpool, is in contention for a first league appearance of the season.

Match facts

  • Reading have not won back to back league matches against QPR since April 2006.
  • The last eight league meetings between Reading and QPR at the Madejski Stadium have produced just seven goals.
  • After a run of five consecutive league defeats at the Madejski Stadium, Reading won their last home outing 3-0 against Hull.
  • QPR have lost their last two Championship games, having been unbeaten in the four previously (W3 D1).
  • QPR boss Steve McClaren has won his last six matches in all competitions against managers called Paul - Ince, Dickov (twice), Heckingbottom and Cook (twice).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
