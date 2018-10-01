Championship
Aston Villa19:45Preston
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Preston North End

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham
Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham was substituted against Bristol City on Friday with a calf problem
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham is an injury doubt after coming off late on in Friday night's 1-1 draw at Bristol City with a calf problem.

Everton loan man Yannick Bolasie is yet to make his first Villa start, while fellow strikers Scott Hogan and Keinan Davis remain out with groin problems.

Preston midfielder Josh Harrop has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

But Calum Woods (hamstring) and Michael Crowe are close to being available for the Championship's bottom club.

North End start the night three points adrift of safety and a point behind 23rd-placed Millwall.

Villa are nine points better off in 15th, still only six points off the top, despite having only won once in eight games.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"We've been close. We've lost twice in 10 games. The three or four draws we've had could have been wins.

"We could quite easily have been four or five points better off - and yet we're still only two points behind the play-offs.

"I know patience is a dying art in football, but I am convinced that we will be fine the longer the season goes. We'll get there.

"The nucleus of this team is fine. We've just got to stay patient and let the new signings settle into their surroundings."

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have lost one of their past 17 home matches against Preston in all competitions - a 1-0 defeat in November 1968.
  • Preston have won one of their previous 13 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions.
  • Villa lost their last home league game against Sheffield Wednesday. They have not suffered consecutive home defeats since February 2017.
  • Preston are winless in their last nine league games, having lost each of their last four while conceding three goals.
  • Villa have won a league-high nine points from losing positions in the Championship this season.

Tuesday 2nd October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
