Stoke City v Bolton Wanderers

Gary Rowett's Stoke came from 2-0 down to draw with Rotherham on Saturday

Stoke City's winger James McClean hopes to return to action after missing two games with a broken left arm.

McClean suffered the injury while on international duty for the Republic of Ireland earlier this month.

Bolton Wanderers defender Marc Wilson returns to contention after missing Saturday's home win against Derby because of a one-match suspension.

Boss Phil Parkinson can either recall Wilson or stick with David Wheater in central defence.

Stoke start the night in 17th, on 10 points, having won just twice in 10 games this season, while Bolton are three places higher - but five points better off - in 14th.

Match facts