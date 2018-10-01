Stoke City v Bolton Wanderers
Stoke City's winger James McClean hopes to return to action after missing two games with a broken left arm.
McClean suffered the injury while on international duty for the Republic of Ireland earlier this month.
Bolton Wanderers defender Marc Wilson returns to contention after missing Saturday's home win against Derby because of a one-match suspension.
Boss Phil Parkinson can either recall Wilson or stick with David Wheater in central defence.
Stoke start the night in 17th, on 10 points, having won just twice in 10 games this season, while Bolton are three places higher - but five points better off - in 14th.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Bolton since a 2-2 draw on the final day of the 2011-12 Premier League season.
- Bolton's last defeat against Stoke was the 5-0 hammering at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final in April 2011, but they won 5-0 themselves when they next met seven months later.
- Stoke's Championship games have produced 32 goals (F14 A18) this season. Only more have been scored (39) in West Bromwich Albion's matches.
- Bolton have failed to score in eight of their 15 Championship away games since the start of 2018.
- Stoke's Tom Ince has scored in his last two Championship games. He last scored in three in a row in his Derby County days in December 2016.