Championship
Stoke20:00Bolton
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Bolton Wanderers

Stoke City manager Gary Rowett
Gary Rowett's Stoke came from 2-0 down to draw with Rotherham on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Stoke City's winger James McClean hopes to return to action after missing two games with a broken left arm.

McClean suffered the injury while on international duty for the Republic of Ireland earlier this month.

Bolton Wanderers defender Marc Wilson returns to contention after missing Saturday's home win against Derby because of a one-match suspension.

Boss Phil Parkinson can either recall Wilson or stick with David Wheater in central defence.

Stoke start the night in 17th, on 10 points, having won just twice in 10 games this season, while Bolton are three places higher - but five points better off - in 14th.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Bolton since a 2-2 draw on the final day of the 2011-12 Premier League season.
  • Bolton's last defeat against Stoke was the 5-0 hammering at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final in April 2011, but they won 5-0 themselves when they next met seven months later.
  • Stoke's Championship games have produced 32 goals (F14 A18) this season. Only more have been scored (39) in West Bromwich Albion's matches.
  • Bolton have failed to score in eight of their 15 Championship away games since the start of 2018.
  • Stoke's Tom Ince has scored in his last two Championship games. He last scored in three in a row in his Derby County days in December 2016.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
View full Championship table

