Celtic's Brendan Rodgers facing 'enormous couple of weeks', says Chris Sutton

Brendan Rodgers (right) suffered a blow on Sunday with a 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park

Brendan Rodgers faces "an enormous couple of weeks" for his Celtic career, according to the club's former striker, Chris Sutton.

The Celtic manager admitted after Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Kilmarnock that fans should be alarmed by their form.

"I don't understand why he made that comment and I don't think it bodes particularly well," Sutton said.

And he believes Celtic have "left the door open" for Hearts, Hibernian and Rangers to challenge for the title.

"The manager has to take responsibility - bottom line, too many players aren't playing up to the level, they aren't scoring enough goals and, for Brendan to come out and say he is alarmed, is alarming in itself," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's an enormous couple of weeks for him.

"I am covering the League Cup game on Wednesday and it can all unravel really quickly."

The reigning Scottish champions, who visit St Johnstone in the knock-out competition, sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership after their worst start to a domestic league season for 20 years.

"They need results quickly because it has been flat this season and hasn't been very good," Sutton said.

"It is all very well having a double treble in the bag, and in that respect he will get time, but they need to sort themselves out quickly.

"They've left the door open for the likes of Hearts, Hibs and Rangers - and Celtic fans won't like me saying this, Steven Gerrard has transformed Rangers and they do have a real inner belief about them."

Sutton thinks recruitment has been a major issue and recalled Dedryck Boyata's absence from the team despite Rodgers claiming the Belgium defender was fit to play following a rejected bid from Fulham.

"It is his responsibility more than anybody else's because he let this situation, in my opinion, fester with Boyata," he said.

"They royally messed up the transfer window. The Boyata stuff was really unsavoury. My feeling is they should have got rid of him.

"He downed tools and Celtic got knocked out of the Champions League by a bang-average AEK Athens team. If Boyata had played, there is a chance they would have gone through."

Fellow former Celtic striker Ian Wright thinks Rodgers could walk away from the club with a reputation that would ensure another high-profile job.

"I'm not sure what more, with all due respect to Celtic, he can do there now," he said.

"If he was linked away and he came out and said 'I feel I've taken them as far as I can, I've got two trebles', he could probably use that to say he wants a new challenge.

"You could see that happening and, no matter what you say, he can get teams playing well. He would be sought after."