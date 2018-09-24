Best Fifa Awards: Idris Elba encounters tough crowd but was fashion the real victim?
-
- From the section Football
It was a great night for Luka Modric and Marta on Monday as they were named the world's best male and female players at the Best Fifa Football Awards in London.
However, it might not go down as one of the greatest occasions for awards host Idris Elba.
The British actor - many punters' tip to be the next James Bond - struggled with his autocue and saw some of his jokes fall flat.
When he introduced Gareth Southgate to present an award, he wore a waistcoat plastered with photographs of the England manager.
Southgate memorably wore a waistcoat during all of England's game at the World Cup in Russia - sparking a surge in sales - but has since said he may not wear one again.
The stunt raised a smile from Southgate, but the reaction from the audience appeared muted.
In fairness to Elba, it was certainly a tough crowd - the cosmopolitan footballing glitterati in attendance at the Royal Festival Hall seemingly in reserved mood.
Till the morning jumped to Elba's defence on twitter, writing: "Idris Elba is dropping some funny jokes but three quarters of the audience can't actually understand what he's saying that's why they ain't laughing."
But Chris Hughes seemed to speak for many on social media when he tweeted: "I love your work but don't give up your day job mate, that was cringe."
Wacky jackets and needless sunglasses
Elba's waistcoat was just one of a series of spectacular outfits on show in London as football once again showed that brilliance on the field is not always matched with style off it.
Brazilian defender Dani Alves rarely fails to disappoint.
Not only did he share an early joke with Elba, pretending to turn up late before a brief burst of man-hugs, he once again delivered some out-there styles.
The PSG full-back has previous in this area, having showed us wild jackets at every Fifa Best Awards so far.
And while we're talking about the Brazilians on show in London, Ronaldinho definitely deserves a mention.
Is this a strong look for an English autumn?
Can he actually see anything?
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos - like Alves named in Fifa's team of the year - showed us a solid change of gear. No black DJ for the Spain captain, but instead a very sharp white number.
And Belgium's Eden Hazard also showed that there is a kaleidoscope of colour out there, catching the eye with a maroon outfit.
Perhaps he was channelling his inner-Messi, circa 2014?
But overall there was a fairly subdued look to the photos of the Fifa team of the year, probably because neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi were in attendance.
Which is a shame really, because what this evening really needed top cap it off was a jacket like the Argentine wore back in 2013...