Best Fifa Awards: Idris Elba encounters tough crowd but was fashion the real victim?

What do you think to my new waistcoat gaffer? Gareth Southgate's face was plastered all over Idris Elba

It was a great night for Luka Modric and Marta on Monday as they were named the world's best male and female players at the Best Fifa Football Awards in London.

However, it might not go down as one of the greatest occasions for awards host Idris Elba.

The British actor - many punters' tip to be the next James Bond - struggled with his autocue and saw some of his jokes fall flat.

When he introduced Gareth Southgate to present an award, he wore a waistcoat plastered with photographs of the England manager.

Southgate memorably wore a waistcoat during all of England's game at the World Cup in Russia - sparking a surge in sales - but has since said he may not wear one again.

The stunt raised a smile from Southgate, but the reaction from the audience appeared muted.

In fairness to Elba, it was certainly a tough crowd - the cosmopolitan footballing glitterati in attendance at the Royal Festival Hall seemingly in reserved mood.

Till the morning jumped to Elba's defence on twitter, writing: "Idris Elba is dropping some funny jokes but three quarters of the audience can't actually understand what he's saying that's why they ain't laughing."

But Chris Hughes seemed to speak for many on social media when he tweeted: "I love your work but don't give up your day job mate, that was cringe."

Wacky jackets and needless sunglasses

Paris St-Germain defender Dani Alves owned the green carpet with his outfit

Elba's waistcoat was just one of a series of spectacular outfits on show in London as football once again showed that brilliance on the field is not always matched with style off it.

Brazilian defender Dani Alves rarely fails to disappoint.

Not only did he share an early joke with Elba, pretending to turn up late before a brief burst of man-hugs, he once again delivered some out-there styles.

The PSG full-back has previous in this area, having showed us wild jackets at every Fifa Best Awards so far.

Frank Lampard had to avert his eyes from this outfit...

But this one from the inaugural Best Fifa Awards is surely the pick of the bunch

And while we're talking about the Brazilians on show in London, Ronaldinho definitely deserves a mention.

Is this a strong look for an English autumn?

Can he actually see anything?

Ronaldinho's accessories were.... unique

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos - like Alves named in Fifa's team of the year - showed us a solid change of gear. No black DJ for the Spain captain, but instead a very sharp white number.

Maybe Ronaldinho's sunglasses were used to shade his eyes from this white suit...

And Belgium's Eden Hazard also showed that there is a kaleidoscope of colour out there, catching the eye with a maroon outfit.

Perhaps he was channelling his inner-Messi, circa 2014?

Eden Hazard wore the most colourful suit at the awards

Lionel Messi came runner-up to Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014 when he wore this bright red suit

But overall there was a fairly subdued look to the photos of the Fifa team of the year, probably because neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi were in attendance.

The Fifa FIFPro World XI were posing smartly on stage

Which is a shame really, because what this evening really needed top cap it off was a jacket like the Argentine wore back in 2013...