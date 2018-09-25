Alex McLeish 'has to look at sensational Martin Boyle' - Peter Houston

Hibs manager Neil Lennon was full of praise for Martin Boyle after Saturday's win at Dens Park

Scotland boss Alex McLeish must consider Hibernian's Martin Boyle for a call-up if the winger maintains his "tremendous" form, says Peter Houston.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon revealed the club "had a call" from the Scotland camp regarding Boyle, 25, before the summer friendlies in Peru and Mexico.

Former Scotland assistant Houston believes the versatile Aberdonian "has been sensational" this term and last.

"He's one of the quickest players in Scotland," Houston said.

"Alex McLeish is always looking for players to enhance his squad. He's a player that if he keeps producing the form he's doing, Alex McLeish has to look at him."

Boyle is also eligible to represent Australia and held discussions with their manager Graham Arnold, who visited Hibs' Australian internationals Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan earlier this month.

Under Lennon, he has developed into one of the Easter Road side's most pivotal players, whether deployed at right wing-back, right winger, attacking midfielder or striker.

Houston, who has also coached at Hearts, Dundee United, Falkirk and the national under-21 set-up, says Boyle has flourished with Lennon's guidance.

"It got to the stage where he was a bit-part player, a run-of-the-mill player under [Lennon's predecessor] Alan Stubbs," Houston, appointed Morton assistant manager last week, told BBC Scotland.

"He's given Neil Lennon confidence in him because when he's given him the opportunity to do the business, Boyle has worked very, very hard.

"Anybody who has electric pace like he does, gets in behind defences, he's always going to create and score goals. He's taken the opportunity - you have to make sure you're the guy who stays in the side when you're given an opportunity as a bit-part player."