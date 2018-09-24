Paris St-Germain: Uefa reopens investigation into French club's spending

The transfer of Neymar (right) to PSG from Barcelona added more than £100m to the previous record fee

An investigation into French giants Paris St-Germain's finances and spending has been reopened by Uefa.

Ligue 1 champions PSG were initially cleared of breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in June, but European football's governing body said that decision would be reviewed.

Now, Uefa's club financial control body has opted to "refer the case back for further investigation".

FFP 'break-even' rules require clubs to balance spending with their revenue.

In August 2017, PSG more than doubled the world record transfer fee when they spent 222m euros (£200m) to sign Brazil forward Neymar from Barcelona.

They also signed Kylian Mbappe for 180m euros (£165.7m) this summer, after the France striker forward initially joined on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.