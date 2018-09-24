Jim Brogan: Former Celtic, Coventry and Ayr defender dies aged 74

Jim Brogan (right) won 14 pieces of silverware with Celtic

Former Scotland defender Jim Brogan, who played in Celtic's 1970 European Cup final defeat by Feyenoord in Milan, has died at the age of 74.

Brogan, who won four caps, spent 12 years with Celtic before spells with Coventry City and Ayr United.

Paying tribute, Celtic described him as an "unsung hero" after making his debut in 1963 but having to wait until the 1968-69 season to become a regular.

But he won 14 honours during his 341 appearances for the Glasgow club.

And he "could rightly be considered an integral part of the club's nine-in-a-row success, playing in seven of those nine championship triumphs, while there were four Scottish Cups and three League Cups to boast of".

Brogan's older brother, Frank, who spent four years with Celtic, was in the team when he made his debut.

"As a defender, he was someone that relished the physical challenges of the game, such as the memorable European Cup semi-final triumph over Leeds United at Hampden in 1970," Celtic stated.

"He remained shy of the limelight, both as a player and after he retired from the game, though he would enjoy more success as a businessman in the years after he hung up his boots."

Brogan passed away after a long battle against dementia.