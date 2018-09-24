BBC Sport - Watch as 7-year-old Malea Emma stuns MLS crowd with national anthem
Seven-year-old stuns crowd with national anthem before LA Galaxy game
Watch as seven-year-old Malea Emma stuns the crowd with her rendition of the American national anthem before the LA Galaxy's 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders in MLS.
LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic named her the game's "Most Valuable Player" in a tweet after the match.
Pictures from LA Galaxy.
