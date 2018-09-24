Hibernian v Aberdeen: 'We can go all the way' - McInnes

Derek McInnes (right) is praying for a cup run after his club's official squad photograph session

Aberdeen "back ourselves" and "can go all the way" to lift the Scottish League Cup, says manager Derek McInnes.

The Reds make the trip to Hibernian in Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final.

The Dons, who claimed the trophy in 2014, were knocked out at this stage by Motherwell last term. The same opposition beat them in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

"It's an opportunity for us to make our mark in the club's history by winning a trophy," McInnes said.

"Last year was the first in a long time we'd felt really disappointed with our efforts in the cup. It's important we take the opportunity in front of us."

Third-placed Hibs are two points above Aberdeen, who sit seventh, in the Scottish Premiership table. The teams were separated by six points in last year's final table, with the Dons winning the race to finish second behind Celtic and the Easter Road side fourth.

They have already met once this term on league business - a 1-1 draw - and won their respective previous fixtures, with Aberdeen beating Motherwell and Hibs easing past struggling Dundee.

McInnes, who has no fresh injury concerns, does not think "there will be much between the sides".

"It's important for us to realise that, to beat Hibs, we have to play very well," he said. "We're against a team who ordinarily score a lot of goals.

"The suggestion would be they're going to be up there again this season.

"We managed to play a certain way and deal with Motherwell's threat on Saturday - hopefully we can come up with the answers and we're more than capable of doing that against Hibs."

'We're still a work in progress'

Having lost influential midfielders John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Scott Allan over the summer, Hibs head coach Neil Lennon is pleased with his team's recent displays.

Lennon has made nine summer additions, including veteran Australia international Mark Milligan and Republic of Ireland midfielder Daryl Horgan.

"We're still a work in progress," he said. "I haven't got a crystal ball, but I'm very, very happy with the level of performance, particularly at the weekend, and the mentality as well.

"We've got home advantage, but we're playing Aberdeen, who have got a very good cup record in recent years.

"Probably Derek will say Aberdeen are a work in progress as well. They lost Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie over the summer, who are hard to replace.

"But, knowing Derek, he'll eventually get it right and they'll be a contender again in all competitions."

Australia striker Jamie Maclaren "could be out for a few weeks" for Hibs with a back problem, but Lennon hopes David Gray and Martin Boyle recover from knocks to feature on Tuesday.