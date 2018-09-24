Jess Fishlock: Wales midfielder agrees loan deal to join Lyon

Jess Fishlock celebrates scoring for Melbourne City in their 2018 W-League Grand Final win against Sydney Sky Blues

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock will join Lyon on loan with the agreement of her parent club Seattle Reign.

The 31-year-old's deal starts immediately with the the French club, who have won the last three Champions League finals and 12 straight Division 1 Féminine championships.

Fishlock, Wales' record cap holder, has won trophies in the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.

"It was always a dream to someday play in the Champions League," she said.

"When I went on loan to Frankfurt in 2015 I got to enjoy the competition, but I had to return to the NWSL [National Women's Soccer League] prior to the final.

"I feel very lucky to have the chance to return to the competition with Lyon and to hopefully have the chance to play in the final.

"Seattle have been fantastic and have always supported me. I am extremely thankful to be part of such a tremendous organization. I cannot wait to get back to Seattle to work towards the title next season with the Reign."

The season in the USA typically runs from March to September and Fishlock, who has 101 Wales caps, has regularly joined other teams on loan rather than recuperate during the off-season.

She has previously played on loan for Glasgow City, Melbourne Victory, FFC Frankfurt, Melbourne City and now adds Lyon to that list.

Fishlock was a key part of the Wales team that just missed out on a place at the Women's World Cup for the first time, after a loss in their final group game against England.