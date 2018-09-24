Kenny Shiels: Derry boss 'outraged and shocked' by reports he is under pressure

Kenny Shiels' Derry side bowed out of the FAI Cup last Wednesday

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels says he is "outraged and shocked" by media reports suggesting that he is under pressure to hold on to his job.

The Candystripes have slipped to seventh in the League of Ireland table and lost their FAI Cup quarter-final to Bohemians last Wednesday.

However, Shiels' side did land the club's first trophy in six years in their recent EA Sports Cup triumph.

"How am I under pressure? I've just won a trophy," Shiels told BBC Radio Foyle.

Former Derry City boss Stephen Kenny looks certain to guide Dundalk to the League of Ireland title

Win will virtually guarantee Dundalk title

The Derry boss was speaking in advance of Tuesday's re-arranged Premier Division encounter at Oriel Park when Dundalk will virtually assure themselves of the League of Ireland title by clinching victory.

"The first one [trophy] in six years. We've ridden the storm through a very difficult season," added the Derry manager.

"We've stayed in and around the top six the whole season so I don't think we're under pressure.

"We've lost a lot of games but it's only natural that will happen in a transitional period."

While the Candystripes followed their FAI Cup defeat by Bohs with another home league reverse against Shamrock Rovers on Saturday, Shiels insists he has been pleased by all of Derry's recent performances.

"I'm delighted at how we're shaping up. The improvement you can see is there.

"In the last three games we have been magnificent so let's take it on from there and not worry too much about Dundalk.

"On Saturday against Shamrock Rovers, the boys gave a brilliant shift with six under-21 internationals in the team.

"We're trying to rebuild again and people need to see what we are trying to achieve here at this club," added Shiels, who says his players "haven't been getting the rub" in recent weeks.

Doubt over Waterford's European eligibility

With still a certain amount of doubt over fourth-placed Waterford's European eligibility, there is a possibility fifth spot in the table could be enough to clinch a Europa League spot.

Waterford re-formed as a club at the start of the 2017 season and there is a Uefa ruling which says a club has to be in existence for three years to be eligible to compete in European competition.

There has been speculation that the FAI could appeal to Uefa to make a special case for Waterford.

Going into Tuesday's game, the Candystripes are four points behind both fifth-placed Bohemians and sixth-placed St Patrick's Athletic.

After Tuesday's fixtures, all teams will have four more rounds of fixtures.

A Dundalk win will more Stephen Kenny's side 12 points clear of Cork City at the top of the table, with the Oriel Park outfit also having a massive goal difference advantage of 24 over the defending champions.