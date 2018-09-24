Rob Maclean's team of the week: Tierney, Burke, Morelos - and who else?

Defeat at Kilmarnock consigned Brendan Rodgers' Celtic to their worst start to a league season since 1998.

Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts dropped points for the first time this term after being held at home by impressive Livingston.

Rangers thumped St Johnstone to climb to second, while Dundee remain without a point after a 3-0 loss to Hibernian.

James Wilson's first Aberdeen goal earned his team victory over Motherwell, and Hamilton Academical eased past St Mirren.

Who caught the eye during two more tumultuous days of Scottish top-flight action? BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean selects his team of the week from this weekend's Premiership matches...

4-4-2 formation: Kelly (Livingston); Tavernier (Rangers), Gallagher (Livingston), Dunne (Hearts), Tierney (Celtic); Burke (Kilmarnock), Arfield (Rangers), Jacobs (Livingston), Miller (Hamilton Academical); Kamberi (Hibernian), Morelos (Rangers).

Goalkeeper - Liam Kelly

The 22-year-old shot stopper made the Premiership save of the weekend from a Steven Naismith penalty which probably should not have been given at Tynecastle. But justice was done as he flung himself across goal to stop the in-form Scotland attacker scoring.

Defenders - James Tavernier, Declan Gallagher, Jimmy Dunne, Kieran Tierney

Rangers captain James Tavernier will look to improve as a defender at the top level but, going forward, he has bags of talent. Having netted four penalties out of four this season, he scored a brilliant free-kick in the Gers' 5-1 demolition of St Johnstone, and struck the bar with a second.

I have previously selected his defensive colleagues at Livi, Craig Halkett and Alan Lithgow, but it's Declan Gallagher's turn this time. Near the end of a resolute display, Gallager's nick on Steven Maclean's goal-bound hook shot won his team another point to be proud of.

In home ranks, Jimmy Dunne is impressing as a replacement for injured Hearts skipper Christophe Berra. You sometimes have to remind yourself that the lanky on-loan Burnley defender is only 20 but he is composed under pressure at the back and carries a set-piece threat in the opponents' box.

Kieran Tierney is maintaining his outstanding level of performance while others in the Celtic squad falter. This was the case in Sunday's loss to Kilmarnock. The full-back continues to deliver and remains the driving force for the defending champions up the left flank as they try to rediscover their top form.

Midfielders - Chris Burke, Scott Arfield, Keaghan Jacobs, Mikel Miller

At the age of 34, Chris Burke has become a pivotal figure at Kilmarnock. A battling, sniping veteran, he thundered in Killie's equaliser against Celtic before Stuart Findlay's late winner.

Arfield has played at a higher level with Burnley and was always likely to flourish on his return to Scotland. He is a gritty and determined presence when hunting the ball down and has the technical skills to match when he gains possession. Deserved his goal in Sunday's rout of St Johnstone.

The performance of Livi's long-serving Jacobs was one big reason Gary Holt's team took their fine Premiership points haul to 11 at Tynecastle. In combination with Shaun Byrne and Scott Pittman in central midfield, the South African was hugely effective.

Mikel Miller was one of the English non-league players who impressed in a trial match staged by Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy and got his chance in senior football. Fleet of foot, his double against St Mirren takes his Accies goals tally to six so far this term.

Strikers - Alfredo Morelos, Florian Kamberi

The young Colombian Alfredo Morelos could develop into something special if he sticks to the positives rather than the petulant. He scored his seventh goal of the season in a brilliant all-action display on Sunday, filleted the Saints rearguard and even contributed to some of Rangers' defensive duties.

If he can conquer his knee problem, there's no reason Florian Kamberi cannot top 20 goals this term. Saturday's strike at Dens was the Hibs hitman's sixth this term. The Swiss also smacked a shot against the crossbar and when he gets to full fitness he will be a major weapon for Neil Lennon's team, as he was on loan last year.

