Leanne Crichton hails Glasgow City teens for taking Europe "in their stride"

Women's Champions League: Glasgow City v Somatio Barcelona (agg 2-0) Venue: Petershill Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba

A trio of players had to take time off school to help Glasgow City in their quest to reach the last 16 of the Women's Champions League.

The Scottish champions had three 16-year-olds in their squad as they won 2-0 in Cyprus against Somatio Barcelona.

And head coach Scott Booth will likely include Carly Girasoli, Karsey McGlinchey and Jenna Clark against Somatio in Thursday's return leg.

"It's often a daunting experience - they've taken it in their stride," said City midfielder Leanne Crichton.

Girasoli played the full 90 minutes as City produced one of their finest away performances in Europe.

"The young players that have come in - Carly has played at centre-back for us, she's been fantastic. There's been other girls - Karsey - players that are still at school. Bringing the young ones through, they've really stepped up, it's been fantastic having them. Just having that youthful energy in the squad. It's great for us."

City are strong favourites to reach the last 16 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, but Crichton warned that Somatio showed enough in the first leg to pose a threat.

And Glasgow have previously suffered heartache in Europe. They overturned a 3-0 deficit at this stage last season against Kazygurt of Kazakhstan to lead 4-1 in the second leg, but missed a late penalty and went out on away goals.

Crichton told BBC Scotland: "They have some very quick players, very technical, very physical as well and we don't often come up against teams that are more physical than ourselves. We'll expect a real push from them on Thursday.

"We've given ourselves a mountain to climb in recent years. Last year we had to come here and score four against Kazygurt and we conceded again, which ended up putting us out of the tie. So one goal over there would have been fantastic, to get the two and come home with a clean sheet as well, it puts us in a really good place.

"We actually performed better in terms of our pressing game, the energy levels were fantastic right throughout the squad, and the early goal certainly kicked us on and gave us that wee boost that we needed to keep the legs moving.

"It's only half-time, there's still a huge job. We hope again the crowd will get behind us like they always do at Petershill. The game being televised again, it's another incentive for the players to kick on and perform well."