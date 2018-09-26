Glasgow City: Reaching Champions League last 16 would be 'massive' - Hayley Lauder

Media playback is not supported on this device Champions League highlights: Somatio Barcelona 0-2 Glasgow City

Women's Champions League: Glasgow City v Somatio Barcelona (agg 2-0) Venue: Petershill Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & BBC Sport website; live text commentary on website & app

Glasgow City reaching the last 16 of the Women's Champions League would be "massive" for Scottish football, says Hayley Lauder.

Scotland lost their second European spot for this year after falling out of the top 12 in Uefa's rankings.

City host Somatio Barcelona of Cyprus on Thursday in the last 32, holding a 2-0 lead from the away leg.

"We've shown again this year we can be a force in Europe," Lauder told BBC Scotland.

"We are punching above our weight in terms of the European teams in there, so it's really important for the Scottish game that we reach the last 16.

"For Scotland to have had two teams was fantastic for the size of the country and the size of the league."

Lauder scored the opener as Glasgow City produced one of their finest away performances in the first leg in Cyprus, and after helping Scotland qualify for the World Cup she is determined to help boost the club coefficient too.

City have been Champions League regulars, having won the league 11 times in a row, but their place at the top of the Scottish game is under threat from Hibernian.

With just three games to go, City and Hibs level on points, the two face each other on the penultimate day of the league season next month, seven days after meeting in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Rather than be a distraction, Lauder says the challenge from Hibs has helped rather than hindered City.

"It does help," said the 28-year-old. "It helps the Scottish game in general that there's two teams going hammer and tongs at the top of the league.

"We always have to raise our game in the league now; everybody wants to beat us, and everybody wants to beat Hibs. I think that only stands us in good stead when we do go away in Europe.

"It's an exciting schedule so it's one the girls can definitely keep getting themselves up for. I don't think fatigue will come into it at all when you've got so much to play for."