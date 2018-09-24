Glasgow City finale like a movie as they chase treble success - Scott Booth

Glasgow City face Somatio Barcelona of Cyprus in the last 32 of the Champions League

Glasgow City's thrilling end to the season is like a scene from a movie, says head coach Scott Booth.

The next six weeks will decide the destination of the Scottish women's league title and Scottish Cup.

And, on Thursday, City host Cypriots Somatio Barcelona in the last 32 of the Champions League, leading the tie 2-0.

"It's like one of those movies that you watch and you don't know what's going to happen and then, in the last five minutes, all is unravelled," he said.

"It's going to be a case of each game will mean something with an outcome. Is it going to be a Scottish Cup for Glasgow City? Is it going to be another league title? Is it going to be the last 16 of the Champions League? But the players are up for the test.

"The pressure mounts in a short space of time for the players, but we go into each season at City and the pressure is to win every game, so it's no different when you look at it from that perspective."

City, aiming for a 12th consecutive league title, are level on points with Hibernian, who they face twice in seven days next month in the league and cup semi-final.

This is Booth's fourth Champions League campaign as City head coach and a place in the last 16 would be their best performance in the competition since they reached the quarter-finals in 2014-15.

"It's massive for the club," Booth told BBC Scotland. "It's great for the players; it means that the journey hasn't ended. We have a good position, but a good position doesn't get you through to the last 16.

"It's been a bit of a journey over the last three years. There have been ups and downs, but I've always felt that we've played well and we've done our job as a club and as a team.

"We've been unfortunate in that we've played some really good sides. It's been really tough."

City fell at this hurdle on away goals last season to Kazygurt of Kazakhstan, when they overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to lead 4-1 win at home but a late Leanne Ross penalty miss meant the Scots went out.

"It would be nice to have that sort of atmosphere," Booth said of the capacity crowd at Petershill Park 12 months ago. "The reason the atmosphere was so good in the Kazygurt game was the way that the team played.

"They made sure that they gave absolutely everything and they played at a tempo and a desire that was infectious for the crowd.

"We'd love a repeat of that, albeit a better ending in as far as actually making it through to the next stage."