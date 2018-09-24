Lloyd Dyer: Bolton Wanderers sign winger on short-team deal

  • From the section Bolton
Lloyd Dyer
Lloyd Dyer's senior career has included 486 league appearances to date

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Burton Albion winger Lloyd Dyer on a short-term contract.

The 36-year-old had been unattached since leaving the Brewers at the end of his contract in the summer.

The ex-West Bromwich Albion trainee's former clubs also include Leicester City, Birmingham City and Watford.

"Lloyd's experience of playing as a left wing-back will give us more cover if we opt to play with a back three," Bolton boss Phil Parkinson said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you