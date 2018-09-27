Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 28 September

Bala Town v Llandudno; 19:45 BST: Bala will be looking to maintain a 100% home record when they host Llandudno. Colin Caton's side are fifth in the table after gaining their first away point of the season at champions New Saints. Llandudno are ninth after a 4-0 reverse at home to Connah's Quay and the Seasiders have never won at Maes Tegid, losing 2-1 in last season's corresponding fixture.

Cefn Druids v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon will be looking to complete the double over Druids, having beaten Huw Griffiths' side on the opening weekend of the season at The Oval. Sean Eardley's Canaries moved up to fourth with a convincing 3-0 win over Llanelli last weekend while Druids remain in the bottom two, having lost 2-1 at Barry Town.

Llanelli Town v Newtown; 20:00 BST: Bottom of the table Llanelli are still seeking their first home win of the season but face a Newtown side who have not won away from home so far this season. Friday's encounter at Stebonheath Park will be the first Welsh Premier League game between the sides since the 2012-13 campaign.

Barry Town secured a late win over Cefn Druids last weekend

Saturday, 29 September

Aberystwyth Town v Barry Town; 14:30 BST: Barry Town's late win over Cefn Druids saw them move up to third and Gavin Chesterfield's side will be looking for a repeat of their last visit to Park Avenue, a 2-0 win in March. Aberystwyth, beaten by Cambrian and Clydach Vale in the Nathaniel MG Cup in midweek, have won their last two home league games and drew 2-2 at Carmarthen last weekend.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 BST: Second-placed Connah's Quay closed the gap on leaders New Saints to one point following last Saturday's comprehensive 4-0 win at Llandudno. Carmarthen are two points clear of the bottom two after their home draw against Aberystwyth. Nomads won last season's corresponding fixture 3-1 thanks to goals from Callum Morris, Mike Wilde and Matthew Williams.

Sunday, 30 September

Cardiff Met v The New Saints; 12:45 BST: Cardiff Met have lost four of their last five games and are ninth in the table while New Saints remained top of the table despite being held to a goalless draw by Bala Town last weekend. Last season's two encounters at Cyncoed ended in draws.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 29 September: Hartley Witney v Merthyr Town; 15:00 BST

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 29 September: Colwyn Bay v Newcastle Town; 15:00 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 30 September

Abergavenny Women v Cardiff Met Ladies; 14:00 BST

Caernarfon Town Women v Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies; 14:00 BST

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 BST

Rhyl Ladies v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 BST

Swansea City Ladies v Llandudno Ladies FC; 14:00 BST