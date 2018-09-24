John Coleman: Accrington Stanley boss and assistant Jimmy Bell sign new deals

John Coleman has overseen four promotions in two spells as Accrington manager

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has signed a new four-year contract at the League One side, along with his number two, Jimmy Bell.

Coleman led Stanley to promotion from League Two last season and the club say the duo's new deals are the longest ever signed at the Crown Ground.

He returned as manager in 2014, having previously led them to three promotions while in charge from 1999 to 2012.

"It was not a difficult decision," Coleman, 55, told Accrington's website.

"We have been speaking about it for the past six months. Myself and [owner] Andy Holt are on the same page - we both want what is best for the club.

"There has never been a better time to be at this club than right now. It is the fruits of the labours of a lot of different people over the years who have enabled us to be in this situation.

"There is no ceiling on our ambitions. Who knows, there may be more fairytales for Accrington Stanley."