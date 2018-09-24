Fabrice Muamba: Former Bolton and Birmingham midfielder coaches at Rochdale

Fabrice Muamba graduated with a degree in sports journalism in 2015

Former Arsenal, Birmingham City and Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba has spent time coaching League One club Rochdale's Under-16 squad recently.

The 30-year-old retired from playing in 2012 at the age of 24 on medical advice, after collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest in an FA Cup tie.

He is undergoing courses to complete his coaching badges.

"Hopefully this can help me finish my badges and see where it takes me," he told Rochdale's website.

"It's been a fantastic first few weeks and really enjoyable so far.

"For me, it was an opportunity that I just couldn't say no to, and I just want to make the most of it."