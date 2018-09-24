Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Rangers, Gerrard, Dundee, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard reckons Rangers were ruthless - after he demanded they take full advantage of Celtic's shock defeat to Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers admitted Celtic supporters should be alarmed after the champions slumped to their worst league start in 20 years. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admitted that slip-ups from rivals Celtic and Hearts fired his players up ahead of their thumping win over St Johnstone. (Herald)

Paul McGowan has branded desperate Dundee mentally weak and insists teams can smell they are there for the taking. (Scottish Sun)

Jon Flanagan feels Rangers made a huge statement with their five-star show against St Johnstone that saw them leapfrog Celtic in the table. (Daily Record)

Hearts captain John Souttar says "it was never going to be the case that we would win every game" after "probably our poorest performance of the season" against Livingston. (Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers admitted he is facing his biggest challenge since becoming manager of Celtic after the champions lost 2-1 to Kilmarnock in what is now their worst start to a league campaign for 20 years. (Times, subscription required)

Florian Kamberi admits envious glances have been shot across the capital as rivals Hearts have made a turbo-charged start to the season, but the Hibs striker insisted: "They are no better than us. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Mirren boss Oran Kearney admits there are still 'scars' from the old regime after his side's 3-0 defeat at Hamilton. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Paul Lawrie reckons his chances of ever being Ryder Cup captain are dead - because most of the ex-skippers who vote on it didn't think him worthy of an assistant's role. (Daily Record)

Back-row Magnus Bradbury insists Edinburgh will quickly recover after they lost for the third time in their four Pro14 games this season. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)