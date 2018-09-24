Man Utd need to 'attack, attack, attack' at home says Paul Pogba after Wolves draw

Pogba (left) was a world record signing when he joined United from Juventus in 2016

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he wants the team to be able to "attack, attack, attack" when they play at home.

United were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by Wolves on Saturday on the back of a 3-0 defeat by Tottenham in their previous home game.

"We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves. We are here to attack," said Pogba.

"When we play like [that] it's easier for us."

United went into the game against Wolves having won three away games in a row, including Wednesday's Champions League win in Switzerland, and took the lead against the Premier League newcomers through Fred after Pogba's assist.

However, Wolves earned a point when Joao Moutinho equalised after Pogba lost possession.

The result left United in seventh - eight points behind leaders Liverpool - and, after the game, their manager Jose Mourinho said his players were not as "motivated" as their opponents.

"I think teams are scared when they see Manchester United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake," said 25-year-old Pogba.

"Maybe the attitude should be better and we should play better because, again, we are at Old Trafford and we should just attack and press like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season."

Pogba joined United from Juventus for a then world record £89m in 2016 and helped France win the 2018 World Cup in Russia in the summer.

But he fell out of favour at United last season and suggested he was dissatisfied with life at Old Trafford, and he was linked with a move away from the club in the summer.