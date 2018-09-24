Confederation Cup: Enyimba, Raja, Vita Club and Masry win through

Nigeria's Enyimba struck five goals in the second leg of their Confederation Cup tie with Rayon Sports of Rwanda to seal a place in the last four.

They will meet Raja Casablanca, who beat Congo Brazzaville's CARA to set up a stellar semi, featuring two former African club champions.

The other semi will put Egypt's Al Masry against AS Vita Club of DR Congo.

Masry beat USM Alger in the quarter finals, whilst Vita Club went through against Renaissance Berkane.

All five of Enyimba's goals were scored by different players, as they used home advantage in Aba to claim an emphatic win, having been held to a goalless draw in the first leg.

Their semi-final opponents, Raja, were less prolific - scoring in the fourth minute to take a one-nil win on Sunday against CARA and go through 2-0 on aggregate.

In the other quarter final ties, Egypt's Al Masry earned an excellent 1-0 away win against USM Alger, in a game which was played in Setif because of work being carried out at their home stadium.

That takes the Egyptians through 2-0 on aggregate and they will meet AS Vita Club of DR Congo, who scored late on in their game in Morocco against Renaissance Berkane to level the match at 1-1 and go through 4-2 on aggregate.

Confederation Cup semi-finals (1st leg to be played 3rd October, 2nd leg 24th October):