Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has scored in all three of Crystal Palace's away league games this season

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will assess Diego Rico and Dan Gosling, who are nursing respective hamstring and calf problems.

Charlie Daniels is nearing a return from a knee injury, though this game may come too soon for him, while Kyle Taylor remains out with a calf issue.

Crystal Palace are again without Christian Benteke, whose niggling knee problem continues to be monitored.

Jairo Riedewald is also ruled out after suffering an injury against West Brom in the Carabao Cup.

Wilfried Zaha suffered a back spasm in the warm-up before the game against Newcastle, but the winger completed that match and has trained normally since then.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has called for a back-to-basics approach following their surprising 4-0 defeat at Burnley, which equalled their biggest loss in the top flight. It was a most unlikely performance from them.

"Their late Carabao Cup win against Blackburn wasn't convincing but Callum Wilson came off the bench to grab the winner and he could be key here as they look for a first Premier League home win against Palace and a first victory on a Monday in the top flight.

"The spotlight will again be on Wilfried Zaha as Palace look for a 100th Premier League victory and a fifth win in six away games this season in all competitions. But Andros Townsend is hitting form too.

"This one is too tight to call."

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Palace winger Wilfried Zaha: "He is an outstanding player. He did well against us in the two games last year, we found him difficult to deal with.

"From our perspective that is something we will look to improve. As I would say with any team, it is not just him.

"You have Andros Townsend on the other wing who has had a good start to the season... they have got excellent midfielders, a lot of experience."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Their start has been good and they must be confident.

"It is a question of whether we are good enough to deal with the threats they pose and then whether we are good enough to cause them problems."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It will be interesting to see how Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe reacts to his side's defeat by Burnley, and whether he changes anything or just puts it down to a bad day after their strong start to the season.

Crystal Palace picked up a decent win at The Hawthorns against West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but this is a much harder task for them.

Whenever they are at home, Bournemouth always seem to create a lot of chances, regardless of the opposition, so I am backing them here.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v comedian Karl Pilkington

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have won just one of their six Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (D4, L1), with their only victory coming at Selhurst Park in February 2016.

The away side has opened the scoring in each of the last four Premier League meetings between these teams, but have only gone on to win once.

The Cherries' last home league win against Palace came in the second tier in November 1988.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have never won a Premier League game on a Monday, failing to score in all but one of those five matches (D1, L4).

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last four Premier League home games, winning three and drawing one.

They have scored more than one goal in 10 of their last 13 top-flight matches at the Vitality Stadium.

Ryan Fraser has had a hand in five goals in his last four Premier League games at the Vitality Stadium, scoring four and assisting one.

Crystal Palace