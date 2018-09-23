Russian Premier League
CSKA Moscow1Spartak Moscow1

CSKA Moscow 1-1 Spartak Moscow: Nikola Vlasic earns CSKA point in derby

Midfielder Nikola Vlasic, on loan from Everton, earned CSKA a point in the Moscow derby with Spartak.

Brazilian midfielder Fernando had given Spartak the lead from a free-kick.

Croatia international Vlasic, who moved to Russia on a season-long loan in August, equalised from outside the penalty area.

It was the 20-year-old's second goal in as many games after scoring in a 2-2 draw against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League last Wednesday.

The match was watched by a capacity 30,000 crowd.

Spartak are third in the Russian Premier League table with 15 points from eight games, seven behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

CSKA have 13 points and are fifth.

Line-ups

CSKA Moscow

  • 35Akinfeev
  • 50Nascimiento FrancaBooked at 40mins
  • 3ChernovBooked at 90mins
  • 14NababkinBooked at 90mins
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 8Vlasic
  • 29BijolSubstituted forNishimuraat 83'minutes
  • 77Akhmetov
  • 98Oblyakov
  • 10DzagoevSubstituted forSigurdssonat 72'minutes
  • 9ChalovSubstituted forZhamaletdinovat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Efremov
  • 17Sigurdsson
  • 19Nishimura
  • 22Kyrnats
  • 42Schennikov
  • 71Tiknizyan
  • 72Gordyushenko
  • 75Zhamaletdinov
  • 81Zhironkin

Spartak Moscow

  • 98Maksimenko
  • 92Rasskazov
  • 16Bocchetti
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 25Melgarejo
  • 71PopovSubstituted forIgnatovat 88'minutes
  • 11Lucas Martins
  • 47Zobnin
  • 19SamedovBooked at 40minsSubstituted forTimofeevat 67'minutes
  • 12De Souza da Silva
  • 94HanniSubstituted forTashaevat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Petkovic
  • 9Mendes Andrade
  • 22Ignatov
  • 23Kombarov
  • 27Lomovitskiy
  • 32Rebrov
  • 40Timofeev
  • 46Mamin
  • 88Tashaev
  • 99Rocha Neves
Referee:
Sergei Karasev
Attendance:
29,361

Match Stats

Home TeamCSKA MoscowAway TeamSpartak Moscow
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg87101751222
2FC Rostov843193615
3Spartak Moscow843174315
4FK Krasnodar7412116513
5CSKA Moscow8341134913
6Akhmat Grozny8323910-111
7FC Orenburg8323108211
8Rubin Kazan825198111
9Dinamo Moscow824296310
10FC Arsenal Tula82339819
11Lokomotiv Moscow8233810-29
12FC Ural8224815-78
13Krylia Sovetov Samara721429-77
14Anzhi Makhachkala8206414-106
15FC Ufa8125411-75
16Yenisey Krasnoyarsk8125311-85
View full Russian Premier League table

