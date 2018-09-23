CSKA Moscow 1-1 Spartak Moscow: Nikola Vlasic earns CSKA point in derby
Midfielder Nikola Vlasic, on loan from Everton, earned CSKA a point in the Moscow derby with Spartak.
Brazilian midfielder Fernando had given Spartak the lead from a free-kick.
Croatia international Vlasic, who moved to Russia on a season-long loan in August, equalised from outside the penalty area.
It was the 20-year-old's second goal in as many games after scoring in a 2-2 draw against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League last Wednesday.
The match was watched by a capacity 30,000 crowd.
Spartak are third in the Russian Premier League table with 15 points from eight games, seven behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg.
CSKA have 13 points and are fifth.
Line-ups
CSKA Moscow
- 35Akinfeev
- 50Nascimiento FrancaBooked at 40mins
- 3ChernovBooked at 90mins
- 14NababkinBooked at 90mins
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 8Vlasic
- 29BijolSubstituted forNishimuraat 83'minutes
- 77Akhmetov
- 98Oblyakov
- 10DzagoevSubstituted forSigurdssonat 72'minutes
- 9ChalovSubstituted forZhamaletdinovat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Efremov
- 17Sigurdsson
- 19Nishimura
- 22Kyrnats
- 42Schennikov
- 71Tiknizyan
- 72Gordyushenko
- 75Zhamaletdinov
- 81Zhironkin
Spartak Moscow
- 98Maksimenko
- 92Rasskazov
- 16Bocchetti
- 14Dzhikiya
- 25Melgarejo
- 71PopovSubstituted forIgnatovat 88'minutes
- 11Lucas Martins
- 47Zobnin
- 19SamedovBooked at 40minsSubstituted forTimofeevat 67'minutes
- 12De Souza da Silva
- 94HanniSubstituted forTashaevat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Petkovic
- 9Mendes Andrade
- 22Ignatov
- 23Kombarov
- 27Lomovitskiy
- 32Rebrov
- 40Timofeev
- 46Mamin
- 88Tashaev
- 99Rocha Neves
- Referee:
- Sergei Karasev
- Attendance:
- 29,361
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11