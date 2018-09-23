CSKA Moscow 1-1 Spartak Moscow: Nikola Vlasic earns CSKA point in derby

From the section

Fans set off flares at the Moscow derby between CSKA and Spartak

Midfielder Nikola Vlasic, on loan from Everton, earned CSKA a point in the Moscow derby with Spartak.

Brazilian midfielder Fernando had given Spartak the lead from a free-kick.

Croatia international Vlasic, who moved to Russia on a season-long loan in August, equalised from outside the penalty area.

It was the 20-year-old's second goal in as many games after scoring in a 2-2 draw against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League last Wednesday.

The match was watched by a capacity 30,000 crowd.

Spartak are third in the Russian Premier League table with 15 points from eight games, seven behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

CSKA have 13 points and are fifth.