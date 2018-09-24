Florian Kamberi: Hibernian's league position comes before personal glory

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 0-3 Hibernian

Where Hibernian are in the Scottish Premiership is more important than being top of the goal-scoring charts, says Florian Kamberi.

The Swiss striker took his tally to six goals for the season with the opener in Hibs' 3-0 win over Dundee, a week after scoring against Kilmarnock.

"I couldn't be more happy," Kamberi, 23, told BBC Scotland.

"Two wins in a row, six points and for myself it's always nice to contribute with two goals."

Kamberi initially joined on loan from Grasshoppers in January and scored nine goals in 14 appearances last season.

After making the move permanent this summer, he scored four times in Hibs' Europa League qualifiers before enduring a month on the sidelines with a knee problem.

"I don't want to say a target for goals this season," said Kamberi.

"I just look game to game to produce a performance firstly to win and then hopefully to score as many as possible and to be successful as a team.

"If I have at the end of the season 20 goals that will be massive, but I would prefer better for the team to be high in the table than me on the top-scorer list."

'Massive game' against Dons beckons

Hibs are third in the Premiership, five points behind leaders and Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

And head coach Neil Lennon described their performance in the 3-0 win over Dundee as "one of the most complete" in his time at the club.

Kamberi said: "The manager said at half-time we did well in the last 20 minutes of the first half, so we knew what to do second half.

"We knew if we could score one goal, we could score two or three against Dundee. We could have scored even more, I could have scored more - I hit the post and then had a chance with a header.

"But I think 3-0 is a good result and against other teams you maybe won't have as many chances so we have to score with the chances that we get as much as possible."

Kamberi now has his sights set on Aberdeen in Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final at Easter Road. The striker scored in Hibs' 2-0 win when the Dons visited the capital in February.

"The Dundee result is a boost to the confidence of the players going into a big cup game," he said. "It's a home game for us in front of our crowd which is a plus point for us.

"If you win this game you are then playing at Hampden in the semi-final, and then we are one win away from the final so it will be a massive game."