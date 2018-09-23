Tomas Kalas: Bristol City defender out for six weeks after jaw surgery
Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas is expected to be out for six weeks after surgery to repair a fractured jaw.
The 25-year-old was injured in the second half of Friday's Championship loss at Wigan Athletic.
A club statement said the Czech centre-back was kept in hospital overnight on Saturday before an operation on Sunday.
Kalas, who helped Fulham win promotion last season, has played five times since joining Bristol City on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August.