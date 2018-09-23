Tomas Kalas: Bristol City defender out for six weeks after jaw surgery

Tomas Kalas has made five appearances for Bristol City since joining on loan from Chelsea

Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas is expected to be out for six weeks after surgery to repair a fractured jaw.

The 25-year-old was injured in the second half of Friday's Championship loss at Wigan Athletic.

A club statement said the Czech centre-back was kept in hospital overnight on Saturday before an operation on Sunday.

Kalas, who helped Fulham win promotion last season, has played five times since joining Bristol City on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August.