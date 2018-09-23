La Liga: Real Madrid 'won't go to US' - club president Florentino Perez

Girona and Barcelona have joined La Liga to ask permission to move their game to the USA

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has "outright rejected" La Liga's plans to stage a game in the USA.

Spain's top flight has agreed to play one game a season in the USA as part of a 15-year deal with media company Relevent.

The Spanish FA and Spanish Footballers' Union have both previously criticised the plan, with Perez adding it was "not in the interests" of clubs or fans.

"We won't go to the United States," he said.

"I don't know whose interest it is in to play there but it is not in the interests of the clubs or the supporters, so we outright reject it."

Earlier this month, Barcelona and Girona - along with La Liga - asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for permission to move a match between the two Catalan clubs to Miami.

On Friday, the RFEF said it could not give authorisation until it received more information.