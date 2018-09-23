Steven Gerrard: We're trying to play the Rangers way

Kyle Lafferty and Scott Arfield were two of Rangers' five scorers against St Johnstone

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his team are playing "the Rangers way" on the back of their 5-1 win over St Johnstone.

The Ibrox side swept aside the Perth men with five different scorers, moving them into second in the Premiership.

"Today in patches was some of the best football I've seen from us," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"We're trying to do it the Rangers way, which is good, exciting, attacking football."

James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield and Kyle Lafferty gave the hosts a 4-0 lead.

A Blair Alston penalty pulled one back for St Johnstone, but Daniel Candeias soon made it five.

With league leaders Hearts dropping points on Saturday it allowed Rangers to close the gap at the top to five points, while Celtic's defeat to Kilmarnock meant they fell behind their Old Firm rivals.

And Gerrard was delighted with his players' response three days after the midweek Europa League 2-2 draw away to Villarreal.

He said: "We're very happy. We asked the players to come in with the right attitude, forget about Thursday night and get the job done. I thought at times we played some really stunning football.

"We certainly deserved to win by a big margin.

"That's what I want and that's what they did today. I'd be interested to know what their [St Johnstone] manager said and what their players think of today.

"That's what it has to be about here. We have to show people what we're about, we have to play our way, we have to make it uncomfortable for teams, and that looked uncomfortable for St Johnstone so that's how I want it."