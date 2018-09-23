BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Second goal was clearly offside - Marco Silva
Second Arsenal goal was clearly offside - Silva
Everton boss Marco Silva is disappointed his side came away from the Emirates with no points after losing 2-0, especially as Arsenal's second goal looked "clearly" offside.
