Kilmarnock match-winner Findlay 'played through injury' to face Celtic - Clarke

Stuart Findlay headed Kilmarnock's stoppage-time winner against Celtic

Match-winner Stuart Findlay played through injury in Kilmarnock's triumph over Celtic, revealed Steve Clarke.

Findlay headed home the decisive goal in stoppage time as Clarke's impressive hosts shocked Brendan Rodgers' champions 2-1 at Rugby Park.

Clarke said Findlay "hadn't trained all week" and "was feeling his knee at half-time" but opted to continue.

"He put himself forward to play, he decided to carry on and got his rewards," the Killie boss said.

Chris Burke rasped in a second-half leveller after Leigh Griffiths had nodded Celtic ahead, before Findlay's late winner.

Clarke, unhappy at refereeing decisions in previous matches, believes Killie ought to have more than the 10 Scottish Premiership points that have propelled them to fourth place.

"We've picked up a great three points, but we still feel we've left some points behind in other games, so that's a measure of where we see ourselves," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"We had good players not involved today. That's a measure of how well we've worked to improve the squad and we hope can challenge in the top half."