SWPL: Glasgow City put six goals past Rangers

Glasgow City v Rangers
Glasgow City are three games away from wining a 12th consecutive league title

Glasgow City swept aside Rangers 6-0 to give themselves the advantage with just three games to go in the SWPL title race.

Hibernian, level on points with City, beat Hamilton Accies 4-2.

However, champions City are now six goals better off as they search for a 12th consecutive title.

Elsewhere, Celtic beat Forfar 1-0, while Spartans boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop after a 2-0 win over Stirling University.

Kirsty Howat scored twice in City's romp over Rangers, who had kept the score down to one until half-time.

But Scott Booth's side ran amok in the second 45 minutes, ahead of a crucial period where they face Somatia Barcelona in the last 32 of the Champions League and a Scottish Cup semi-final with Hibs.

Hamilton, battling for their lives at the bottom of the table, gave Hibs a fright at the Hope Stadium.

Abi Harrison's opener was cancelled out by Rachel Ross, then with Hibs leading 3-1 Lori Gardner went on a mazy run before adding a second.

But Harrison added a fourth to settle the nerves.

Eddie Wolecki Black secured his first win as Celtic head coach and all but sealed third place in the table, with 16-year-old Kathleen McGovern scoring the game's only goal.

Spartans win over Stirling University, couple with Hamilton's defeat, mean the Scottish Cup semi-finals now have a five point lead over the bottom side.

SWPL top four league title

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you