SWPL: Glasgow City put six goals past Rangers
- From the section Women's Football
Glasgow City swept aside Rangers 6-0 to give themselves the advantage with just three games to go in the SWPL title race.
Hibernian, level on points with City, beat Hamilton Accies 4-2.
However, champions City are now six goals better off as they search for a 12th consecutive title.
Elsewhere, Celtic beat Forfar 1-0, while Spartans boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop after a 2-0 win over Stirling University.
Kirsty Howat scored twice in City's romp over Rangers, who had kept the score down to one until half-time.
But Scott Booth's side ran amok in the second 45 minutes, ahead of a crucial period where they face Somatia Barcelona in the last 32 of the Champions League and a Scottish Cup semi-final with Hibs.
Hamilton, battling for their lives at the bottom of the table, gave Hibs a fright at the Hope Stadium.
Abi Harrison's opener was cancelled out by Rachel Ross, then with Hibs leading 3-1 Lori Gardner went on a mazy run before adding a second.
But Harrison added a fourth to settle the nerves.
Eddie Wolecki Black secured his first win as Celtic head coach and all but sealed third place in the table, with 16-year-old Kathleen McGovern scoring the game's only goal.
Spartans win over Stirling University, couple with Hamilton's defeat, mean the Scottish Cup semi-finals now have a five point lead over the bottom side.