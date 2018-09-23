Red Star Belgrade draw 1-1 at Partizan in Eternal Derby

Richmond Boakye levelled for Red Star with 18 minutes remaining at Partizan Stadium

Red Star Belgrade came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at neighbours Partizan in what is considered one of European football's most bitter rivalries.

Ricardo Gomes pounced on a mistake to open the scoring for Partizan during the first half in the 'Eternal Derby'.

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye levelled for the Serbian Super Liga leaders, who had won their opening seven matches.

It keeps Red Star two points above Partizan, who are third on goal difference having played a game more.