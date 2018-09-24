Irish Premiership: Jeffrey ready for Bannsiders derby 'battle'

Ballymena and Coleraine will meet in the first derby between the sides this season

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says his side will have to be at their best to overcome Coleraine in Tuesday night's Ballycastle Road derby.

It will be Rodney McAree's first derby as Bannsiders boss, with his side three points above the Sky Blues.

"Rodney is a great footballing man, he did tremendously well at Dungannon and he'll want to make his mark at Coleraine," said Jeffrey.

"They are an excellent side and I anticipate a very, very tough battle."

McAree's first game in charge ended in a draw with Premiership leaders Linfield on Saturday and he's relishing going up against United.

"Everyone looks forward to derby day - there's a different atmosphere and a little more at stake," he said.

Respect for Sky Blues

"We'll give Ballymena the respect they deserve but it's a game we'll certainly be trying to win.

Linfield are not action on Tuesday night so Glenavon will replace David Healy's team in top spot if they defeat Ards in Bangor.

"I just say to the lads to concentrate on the football and don't look at league tables," said Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton, who saw his side fight back to beat champions Crusaders on Saturday.

"Crusaders and Linfield should be finishing first and second in this league with the budget they have - that is a given.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Sykes and Daniels lead stunning Glenavon fightback

"So the rest of us are fighting for third place usually, but as we saw with Coleraine last season you never know what can happen.

"Come January you may look at it differently but we're only seven or eight games into the season."

Ards, unbeaten in four games, will be without injured Jonny Frazer while Dave Elebert, Gareth Tommons and David McAllister are also fitness doubts for Colin Nixon's side.

The North Down club's last three games have all ended in goalless draws with two of those results coming against Linfield and Coleraine.

Dungannon Swifts are the only team without a league win and they host Crusaders, who are down in seventh after slipping to a third defeat of the season on Saturday.

"Everyone knows Crusaders have quality throughout their team," said Swifts interim manager Dixie Robinson.

"They haven't started the season as well as expected and we'll be fearing a backlash when they come here.

"But we'll be up for the battle and these boys will fight their corner and give it their all."